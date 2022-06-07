Apple's big new iOS 16 update will include a new feature called Safety Check that's designed to help people who are in an abusive relationship and need a way to ensure they can't be tracked, revoke access, and more.

Announced during the WWDC22 event, iOS 16 brings with it a raft of new features including Lock Screen widgets, new customization, improvements to Mail, and more. But perhaps the most notable addition is Security Check, a feature that Apple says is designed to help people who are at risk from abuse and violence. The feature will allow people to quickly remove access to location data, photos, and more when needed.

A new privacy tool called Safety Check can be helpful to users whose personal safety is at risk from domestic or intimate partner violence by quickly removing all access they've granted to others. It includes an emergency reset that helps users easily sign out of iCloud on all their other devices, reset privacy permissions, and limit messaging to just the device in their hand. It also helps users understand and manage which people and apps they've given access to.

The vital feature will be part of iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, and macOS Ventura when all of the updates arrive this fall.

Apple's WWDC22 event saw the announcement of a raft of new software alongside a refreshed MacBook Air as well as an updated 13-inch MacBook Pro.