Samsung and Apple have a complicated history. But in reality, it mostly boils down to Samsung "borrowing" design language and features from Apple and then using them in its phones and tablets. Things aren't as bad as they once were, but yesterday the company showed a slide about Samsung Pass. And on that slide was Apple's Face ID icon.

Now, is it possible that Samsung Pass is coming to iPhone? Will users be able to authenticate using their Face ID-equipped iPhone? That's surely the only answer here, right?