Samsung Pass slide with Face ID iconSource: iMore

What you need to know

  • Samsung held a CES keynote yesterday.
  • During the keynote, it threw up a slide explaining Samsung Pass.
  • That slide had what looks to be Apple's Face ID icon on it.

Samsung and Apple have a complicated history. But in reality, it mostly boils down to Samsung "borrowing" design language and features from Apple and then using them in its phones and tablets. Things aren't as bad as they once were, but yesterday the company showed a slide about Samsung Pass. And on that slide was Apple's Face ID icon.

Now, is it possible that Samsung Pass is coming to iPhone? Will users be able to authenticate using their Face ID-equipped iPhone? That's surely the only answer here, right?

Well, no. Not really. Here's Apple's Face ID icon, for comparison.

Apple Face IDSource: iMore

It seems that Samsung has just ripped off the Face ID icon and called it its own. Because of course it has.