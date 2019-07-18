If you've got a modern MacBook or MacBook Pro with just one or two USB-C ports, you've probably encountered a situation where you want to plug a few things in at once and were either unable to as you had to charge the machine or didn't have the right I/O or dongle. USB-C has its benefits with its diminutive design, reversibility and versatility, but if you can't do what you need to do in the moment, it can feel frustrating so it's a good idea to have a USB-C hub on hand.

Satechi today announced a new entry in its line of USB-C accessories with the release of its Aluminum USB-C Multiport Pro Adapter . The 5-port USB-C hub is available exclusively at the Apple Online Store as well as select retail locations and costs $69.95.

This new Satechi USB-C hub is available exclusively at Apple and expands a single USB-C port into much more.

Configured specifically for Mac and iOS devices, the new Satechi Multiport Pro features USB-C Power Delivery, a 4K HDMI port, a USB 3.0 port plus SD and microSD card readers. With those connectors, you can hook up pretty much any peripheral device you currently own and its slim design means it will slip into your laptop bag with ease. It also has a premium aluminum finish that will look the part alongside your Apple tech.

While the new adapter certainly offers a value at $70, it joins an already-varied product lineup that includes a very similar USB-C hub for the same price that has all the same ports plus an additional USB 3.0 connector. Other than preferring to shop at Apple, it's difficult to see why anyone would opt for the Multiport Pro Adapter over that. If you're wanting to use it with your 2018 iPad Pro, it's worth noting that Satechi also makes an iPad-specific adapter that sits flush with the edge of the device rather than dangling out of the port.

The Satechi Aluminum USB-C Multiport Pro Adapter is available to order now at Apple's site and will begin showing up in stores soon.

