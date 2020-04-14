Satechi's latest release is a charging accessory that you might not have known you wanted, but you soon will. The USB-C Wireless Charging Dock for Apple AirPods is a mouthful, but it's pretty sweet. Once plugged into a USB-C port it'll power your AirPods and AirPods Pro without any unsightly wires.

Available in both space gray and white, this little puck has its own USB-C connector on it. Plug that sucker into the USB-C port on your Mac notebook or iPad Pro and you gain a gorgeous little shelf, just waiting to wirelessly charge your AirPods or AirPods Pro.