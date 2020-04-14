What you need to know
- Satechi has a history of great little accessories.
- The latest is a wireless charging dock for AirPods and AirPods Pro.
- It plugs directly into your Mac's USB-C port.
Satechi's latest release is a charging accessory that you might not have known you wanted, but you soon will. The USB-C Wireless Charging Dock for Apple AirPods is a mouthful, but it's pretty sweet. Once plugged into a USB-C port it'll power your AirPods and AirPods Pro without any unsightly wires.
Available in both space gray and white, this little puck has its own USB-C connector on it. Plug that sucker into the USB-C port on your Mac notebook or iPad Pro and you gain a gorgeous little shelf, just waiting to wirelessly charge your AirPods or AirPods Pro.
You can get your orders in now direct from Satechi, but chargers won't start tup ship into May. Normally they'd sell for $29.99 apiece, but if you order before the end of April 20 and enter discount code "AIRPODS" you'll save $5. Even better, Satechi is donating 5% of all sales to Project C.U.R.E to help with coronavirus supplies and resources.
