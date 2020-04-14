Satechi Usb C Airpods Wireless Charger MacSource: Satechi

What you need to know

  • Satechi has a history of great little accessories.
  • The latest is a wireless charging dock for AirPods and AirPods Pro.
  • It plugs directly into your Mac's USB-C port.

Satechi's latest release is a charging accessory that you might not have known you wanted, but you soon will. The USB-C Wireless Charging Dock for Apple AirPods is a mouthful, but it's pretty sweet. Once plugged into a USB-C port it'll power your AirPods and AirPods Pro without any unsightly wires.

Available in both space gray and white, this little puck has its own USB-C connector on it. Plug that sucker into the USB-C port on your Mac notebook or iPad Pro and you gain a gorgeous little shelf, just waiting to wirelessly charge your AirPods or AirPods Pro.

Satechi Usb C Airpods Wireless ChargerSource: Satechi

You can get your orders in now direct from Satechi, but chargers won't start tup ship into May. Normally they'd sell for $29.99 apiece, but if you order before the end of April 20 and enter discount code "AIRPODS" you'll save $5. Even better, Satechi is donating 5% of all sales to Project C.U.R.E to help with coronavirus supplies and resources.