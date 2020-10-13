Even though they are brand-new, Prime Day has seen the price of the Apple Watch Series 6 and the Apple Watch SE drop a little bit. Sales on Apple hardware don't happen a lot, so saving any money on a new Apple Watch is pretty great.

Prime Day or not, Apple's prices stay pretty consistent

Historically, Apple doesn't have huge sales on its devices, but there are always special circumstances for Prime Day deals on the Apple Watch. That's the benefit of going through Amazon to buy your Apple Watch because it's a third-party seller, it does have a little more leeway and incentive to offer deals.

Even though the Prime Day deals on the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE may not be gangbusters, the real winner is the discount on the already-cheap Apple Watch Series 3. You can't beat that price!

Black Friday prices may not be better than this

With Black Friday just a few short weeks away, you may be wondering if Apple Watch prices will be lower than they are now, and the truth is, probably not. As we mentioned before, Black Friday isn't a considerable sale time for Apple — especially on their newest devices.

If you're looking for an Apple Watch, I won't hesitate to buy it right now and save a little cash. Be sure to check out all the Prime Day deals we've found, so you can buy all the things you want for less money.