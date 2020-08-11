Best answer: For most people, it's worth investing in AppleCare+ to protect their iMac because of its extended three-year warranty, access to 24/7 tech support, and much lower repair fees.

Like any insurance plan, AppleCare+ provides peace of mind for your device

Even though your iMac probably doesn't move around nearly as much as a MacBook, it's still essential to keep it protected. It could get pulled off of your desk by its power cord, or short out during an electrical storm. Something might happen to the display, or you might encounter some kind of other hardware trouble.

In these cases, it's worth having AppleCare+ on your device if you need to have Apple repair or replace some aspect of your Mac. Problems can crop up at any time, even well past the standard warranty lifetime, so it's good to have that little bit of additional insurance that your purchase will be safe, or at least that you won't have to pay full price if it's damaged. With AppleCare+, you'll pay a lower price to repair any damage than you would without that coverage.

What is Apple's standard warranty?

Apple's standard warranty offers 90 days of free technical support, as well as a one-year limited warranty. If something goes wrong with your device within the first 90 days, you can call 1-800-APL-CARE to get help over the phone for your problem.

If something goes wrong with your Mac that isn't your fault, Apple will repair or replace your device or device part. Issues like these can include RAM malfunctions, drive errors, graphics processor trouble, and more.

So, if you turn on your Mac for the first time and the screen has strange vertical lines running down one side, or the speakers have a weird crackling noise emanating from them, then Apple would replace it at no extra charge. But if you do something to your iMac and need it repaired, you'll want to have AppleCare+.

The benefits of AppleCare+