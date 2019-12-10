If your physical computer, the battery, RAM, hard drive, keyboard, mouse, or power cord fails, and it's not due to accidental or intentional damage, Apple will repair or replace it.

If something isn't working right or your built-in software programs aren't running the way they should during the first three months of owning your Mac Pro, you can call 1-800-APL-CARE and get help over the phone troubleshooting your issue.

Every Mac Pro, iMac, MacBook, and Mac mini comes with a standard-level warranty for free called AppleCare, which includes:

Whether its 24/7 technical support, accidental damage coverage. or extending your coverage there are lots of reasons to consider getting AppleCare+ for your new Mac Pro.

AppleCare+ is an optional extended warranty that Apple offers on most of its products and now that the new Mac Pro is here to buy, you may be wondering if it's worth the extra money upfront for the peace of mind.

For an additional cost, you can add AppleCare+ and get additional coverage for longer. AppleCare+ for Mac Pro includes:

Three years (total) limited hardware warranty

Three years (total) technical support

Coverage for two incidents of accidental damage (subject to a service fee of $99 for external enclosure damage or $299 for other damage)

You'll get technical support over the phone, via chat, and in-store at your local Apple retail store for three full years. If you are having software issues with any built-in Apple programs or the operating system itself, you can call 1-800-APL-CARE for assistance.

If your hard drive borks after two-and-a-half-years, AppleCare+ has you covered. Plus, if your Mac Pro falls over or gets bumped and causes scratches on the metal, or the cheese grater pattern cracks, you can get it fixed for $99, twice if need be.

AppleCare+ for the Pro Display XDR

If you choose to go with Apple's Pro Display XDR to pair with your AppleCare+, that has its own separate AppleCare+ which costs $499 — here's what it covers.

Three years (total) limited hardware warranty

Three years (total) technical support

Coverage for two incidents of accidental damage (subject to a service fee of $99 for screen and external enclosure damage or $299 for other damage)

You'll also get technical support over the phone, via chat, and in-store at your local Apple retail store for three full years and the AppleCare+ does cover Apple's Pro Stand if you buy it at the same time.

AppleCare+ service fee

If you go all-in with AppleCare+, your Mac Pro is covered for damages caused by accidents, but there will be a fee, a hefty one in some cases. The standard service fee for accidents is:

$99 for external enclosure damage

$299 for other damage

If you go all-in on AppleCare+ for the Pro Display XDR, there is also the same service fees:

$99 for screen or external enclosure damage

$299 for other damage

AppleCare+ vs. credit card benefits

Some credit card companies provide additional warranty protection when you make your purchase using their card. For example, American Express Gold has a decent warranty extension for up to five years in most U.S. states. Each credit card company is different and has different warranty benefits for some states.

If you like the warranty that your credit card company provides, it might be the alternative you need. Keep in mind, however, that credit card companies can't offer technical support, which is usually what Mac owners end up needing the most.

Check out your credit card company's warranty policy, and make sure you fully understand its benefits, before choosing it over AppleCare+

Who shouldn't get AppleCare+

In my opinion, when you're dropping $6,000 on a product, the extra warranty seems like a no brainer, but there are a few reasons you might want to avoid it.

If you just dumped your entire savings into your Mac Pro and don't have a few hundred to spare, don't starve to death just to get that added protection.

If you are pretty darn good at troubleshooting software issues on Mac and you're shopping savvy enough to know how to get a killer deal on replacement parts, you might be able to repair your Mac Pro for cheaper than the service fee.

If you purchased your Mac Pro with a credit card that has an extended warranty policy and you're pretty darn good at troubleshooting software issues on Mac (remember, credit card companies don't provide technical support), you'll probably skate buy without needing to actually use AppleCare+ over a three-year period.

Who should get AppleCare+?

The Mac Pro, Pro Display XDR, and the Pro Stand are all expensive items, and if you want to ensure your not having to shell out a ton of money in case some go wrong, AppleCare~+ is likely a good idea. A few more reasons you should consider:

If you feel better knowing that your Mac Pro is covered and someone will be around to help you whenever you need it, get AppleCare+.

If you're accident-prone, get AppleCare+. The service fee to repair or replace something on your Mac Pro will be far less expensive than doing so out of warranty.

If your credit card company doesn't have an extended warranty policy or if you don't totally trust that your credit card company will follow through with its promise, AppleCare+ is more reliable.

