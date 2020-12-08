Best answer: Yes, for most people, AppleCare+ provides enough value and peace of mind that's it's worth adding to your purchase; however, if you're extra careful with your devices and really don't think device failure or damage will be a factor, you could skip it.

AppleCare vs. AppleCare+

Most Apple hardware comes with a free limited warranty (AppleCare) that you can extend (AppleCare+) if bought at the same time or soon after your original purchase. The free warranty covers a 1-year limited hardware warranty and 90 days of free technical support.

If you run into problems setting up or using your AirPods Max during the first three months of ownership, you can call 1-800-APL-CARE, and they'll help you troubleshoot. If any part of the device fails during the first year and not due to accidental or intentional damage, Apple will likewise replace it.

AppleCare+ prices and coverage

For an additional fee — $59, paid-in-full or over six months — AppleCare+ for AirPods Max provides the following:

2 years limited hardware warranty

2 years of free 24/7 priority access to Apple experts via chat or phone

2 incidents of accidental damage (subject to a service fee), once every 12 months

AppleCare+ service fee

If you use either of the two accidental damage incidents that come with AppleCare+, there's an additional charge. Currently, that charge is:

$29 for Apple AirPods Max

Available now

The AirPods Max is available to pre-order now and launches officially on Tuesday, December 15, in the United States and 25 additional countries and regions.