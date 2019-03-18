Best answer: Yes. AppleCare+ allows you to repair accidental damage to your iPad mini for a greatly reduced fee and gives you 24/7 access to Apple support.

Why AppleCare+ is great

AppleCare+ for your iPad mini will cost you either a one-time payment of $69 or $3.49 monthly for 24 months, and regardless of whichever payment method you choose, you'll get the same awesome benefits.

Extends your iPad and Apple Pencil coverage to two years from your AppleCare+ purchase date

Adds up to two incidents of accidental damage coverage, each subject to a service fee of $49 for iPad and $29 for Apple Pencil.

24/7 technical support via, phone, online chat, or in-store at Apple retail locations.

If you're a tech-savvy individual or have had an iPad before you may not be as excited about the technical support; however, if you're new to iPads or you're buying it for some who isn't as tech-obsessed it can be an invaluable resource. If you're ever having trouble with iCloud, any software issues, or figuring out a feature, the 24/7 technical support will be there to walk you through it.

The real advantage to AppleCare+ is the reduced prices on repairs for damage. Without AppleCare+ a screen repair for a scratched or cracked screen will run you hundreds of dollars, but with AppleCare+ you can repair up to two incidents of damage for only $49 each. Plus, the Apple Pencil is also covered with only a service fee of $29 for damage.

Do I have to buy AppleCare+ at the same time as my iPad mini?

Nope! You can actually purchase AppleCare+ through Apple any time during the one-year limited warranty period. That means, if you bought the iPad mini today, this time next year, you could sign-up for AppleCare+ and get an additional two years of coverage, making your coverage three years in total.

If you choose to wait and not purchase AppleCare+ right away, just remember you don't have the additional benefits of AppleCare+.

What's covered without AppleCare+?

If you choose not to purchase AppleCare+, your new iPad mini will come with the standard warranty that Apple has on all their iPads.

One year limited hardware warranty

90 days of free technical support

The standard warranty also gives you 90 days of technical support, so if you're having issues with software or need help troubleshooting, you can call 1-800-APL-CARE and get help over the phone with your issue.

On the hardware side of things, the standard warranty on new iPads will cover the internal hardware such as the battery, RAM, the Lightning port, or any other hardware problem, That's not due to accidental or intentional damage, Apple will repair or replace it.