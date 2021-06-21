As much as we love Prime Day for the incredible deals on accessories for all of our tech devices, Amazon's big shopping day isn't always the greatest when it comes to some of Apple's hardware. The Apple TV, in particular, is notorious for holding its value — even when new models come out, so imagine our surprise when this year's sales brought us a true can't miss Prime Day Apple TV deal. Now available at a record-low price of just $99, you can score the previous-generation Apple TV 4K through Walmart. While it may lack the fancy new Siri Remote, Thread wireless capabilities, and an updated processor that you get with the latest model, the Apple TV 4K (2017) still offers essentially the same experience — at a much lower price. If you are in the market for an Apple TV, this is the absolute best deal around, so don't miss your chance to snag one before they are all gone.

Despite being the previous-generation model, this Apple TV 4K was the top of the line set-top box in Apple's lineup until just a couple of months ago. In fact, with the Apple TV 4K's powerful A10X Fusion processor inside, many thought of the streaming box as being overkill, even years later after its debut back in 2017. The A10X chip can handle 4K UDH content with HDR with ease, and it delivers the best sound possible with support for Dolby Atmos when paired with compatible speakers, like the HomePod. Speaking of HomePod, you can take full advantage of Apple's ecosystem by setting your HomePod — or HomePod mini later this year, as the default speaker for this Apple TV 4K, creating a seamless experience all the way around.