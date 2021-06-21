As much as we love Prime Day for the incredible deals on accessories for all of our tech devices, Amazon's big shopping day isn't always the greatest when it comes to some of Apple's hardware. The Apple TV, in particular, is notorious for holding its value — even when new models come out, so imagine our surprise when this year's sales brought us a true can't miss Prime Day Apple TV deal.
Now available at a record-low price of just $99, you can score the previous-generation Apple TV 4K through Walmart. While it may lack the fancy new Siri Remote, Thread wireless capabilities, and an updated processor that you get with the latest model, the Apple TV 4K (2017) still offers essentially the same experience — at a much lower price. If you are in the market for an Apple TV, this is the absolute best deal around, so don't miss your chance to snag one before they are all gone.
Apple TV 4K | $60 off at Walmart
While it isn't the latest and greatest model, the original Apple TV 4K can still handle anything that you throw at it with the powerful A10X chip. Stream 4K UHD movies, binge-watch your favorite shows, listen to your favorite tunes, and play the latest Apple Arcade games, all at a record-low price of just $99 this Prime Day.
Despite being the previous-generation model, this Apple TV 4K was the top of the line set-top box in Apple's lineup until just a couple of months ago. In fact, with the Apple TV 4K's powerful A10X Fusion processor inside, many thought of the streaming box as being overkill, even years later after its debut back in 2017.
The A10X chip can handle 4K UDH content with HDR with ease, and it delivers the best sound possible with support for Dolby Atmos when paired with compatible speakers, like the HomePod. Speaking of HomePod, you can take full advantage of Apple's ecosystem by setting your HomePod — or HomePod mini later this year, as the default speaker for this Apple TV 4K, creating a seamless experience all the way around.
The previous-gen Apple TV also runs the same version of tvOS as the latest model and will gain all of the same features this fall — like SharePlay in tvOS 15. In addition, the Apple TV 4K has access to apps from all of the best streaming services so that you can watch your favorite Disney+ shows, Netflix movies, Prime Video originals, or YouTube. In addition, Apple currently offers lengthy trials to Apple TV+ when you purchase select hardware — this Apple TV 4K included.
Of course, the Apple TV 4K also allows you to play the hottest Apple Arcade games with the best game controllers, beam videos from your iPhone via AirPlay, or use it as a hub for HomeKit accessories. The only thing that is truly missing from this Apple TV 4K is the revamped Siri Remote. However, even if you can't get accustomed to the older Siri Remote, you can always use your iPhone to control your Apple TV 4K through Control Center.
At just $99, there has never been a better time to jump into the world of Apple TV. Don't wait too long, though, as we have already seen it sell out at this price over on Amazon.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
You can now buy 'Ted Lasso' AFC Richmond merch including shirts and more
You can now get an AFC Richmond shirt of your own and it might be the best day ever.
Best Prime Day MacBook deals: $900 MacBook Air, $350 off MacBook Pro, more
If you're in the market for a new MacBook, MacBook Air, or MacBook Pro, you'll want to check for a nice deal. Luckily, we've got you covered with all of the best deals in one place so you can avoid paying full price.
Amiibo restocks: Here's where to find the Metroid Dread amiibo
It can be really hard to get your hands on the hottest new amiibo. They tend to sell out quickly, so you need to be watching for when stores replenish their stock.
Need a clicker for your Apple TV? Here are the best!
Whether you hate the Siri Remote, lost your old one, or are scouting the market, here are our favorite remotes to control your Apple TV.