Neato Robotics on Thursday announced support for Siri Shortcuts, making it easier than ever to clean your home.

With the new integration, Apple owners will be able to instruct Neato's portfolio of vacuums to clean in designated zones and even stay away from "No-Go Lines."

Neato says Siri Shortcuts will support a variety of user-generated voice commands, with four different actions, including:

Start cleaning

Pause cleaning

Dock / Go to home

Zone cleaning

As time goes on, Siri will learn your routine and offer suggestions throughout the day, making cleaning almost magical.

Neato's lineup of robot vacuums will begin supporting Siri Shortcuts this fall.