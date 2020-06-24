If you're reading this on your computer right now, what are you sitting on? I hope it's not like a box or something, that'd be awful. But chances are if it's just whatever chair you happened to have lying around, that's not much of an upgrade. Time to invest in one of the most important parts of your home computer setup, a good chair. The GTRacing red height-adjustable gaming chair is down to $155.99 on Amazon when you clip the $10 off on-page coupon. While the chair is $166 without the coupon, it was mostly recently selling for around $180 and even peaked as high as $200. The drop to $156 is one of the best prices we've seen in the last couple of months.
In the EU, the GTRacing chair is also available in blue for 5% off with the on-page coupon.
GTRacing office and computer height adjustable gaming chair with lumbar pillow
Has maximum weight capacity of 300 pounds. Built with strong metal frame and comfortable seat. Thick padded back provides comfort for hours. Has armrests, 90 to 170 degrees of recline, and removable headrest and lumbar pillows. Made with PU leather.
The GTRacing chair is designed for those of us who spend hours sitting in front of a beautiful computer screen. You need something that's going to last and keep you comfortable at the same time. The chair has a gaming design, but it would work even if you're mostly just working at your computer. It has large dimensions in width and height, it's adjustable, and it can hold a weight capacity up to 300 pounds.
The ergonomic design includes a strong metal frame that promotes a healthy and comfortable seated position. You'll last longer sitting the right way. The back and seat use thick pads that help promote comfort, too, so you can stay feeling good even after hours in the chair.
You'll also get a lot of adjustable options with this chair. Find the right amount of comfort with the armrests. Adjust the height of the seat. You can even recline between 90 and 170 degrees, which allows for a bit of rocking. Of course it can swivel 360 degrees as well so you don't have to get up or move the whole chair to turn around. The five-point base is heavy duty and will last for a long time. The smooth rolling casters allow for easy maneuverability. There is also a headrest and lumbar pillow you can choose to remove or keep as needed.
