UK satellite TV provider (and Comcast subsidiary) Sky today unveiled its all-in-one TV set. Named Sky Glass, the TV offers access to streaming Sky content and third-party video apps with no need for a set-top box. With Glass, Sky is ditching satellite and going all-in on streaming, so there's also no need to hook up a satellite dish to the side of your house. With the design and specs now revealed, I can't help but think that Sky Glass looks precisely like the kind of Apple TV hardware we've all been wishing the iPhone maker would deliver. All-in-one On the surface, Sky Glass appears to be an Apple-like offering, simplifying the user experience of watching TV and providing solid tech specs for enjoying streaming media. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more Instead of having to set up a streaming box, have an engineer come out to your home to fit a satellite dish, as was the case with Sky before, or fiddle with a soundbar and multiple remotes, Sky Glass combines it all. "The only TV with Sky Inside. So you can stream every channel, show, and app over WiFi. No dish. No box. No fuss." Sky Glass TVs will come in three sizes to suit different living room setups: 43-, 55-, and 65-inch. Each features a UHD Quantum Dot display with support for Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and HLG so you can enjoy 4K content to the fullest. For audio, it packs in six speakers for 360-degree Dolby Atmos surround sound with a feature called Sky Auto-Enhance that optimizes the sound and picture for you based on what kind of content you are watching.

To get around Sky Glass, you can use the included remote or go hands-free with the "Hello Sky" voice command. It's also impossible not to talk about the design of Sky Glass. It looks stunning from the press materials and initial photos from media outlets invited to the launch. With a squared-off frame and five gorgeous colors, to say its design is reminiscent of Apple's M1 iMac would be an understatement. In addition, multi-room is supported via add-on Sky Stream Pucks that looks an awful lot like the current Apple TV, too. In another Apple-like move, Sky Glass is also certified carbon neutral, and there's literally one plug to connect to get Sky Glass up and running. Very Apple-y. Apple's advantage