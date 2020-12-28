Apple's 2020 iPad has only been on the market since September but it's not escaping price cuts this holiday season. For a limited time at Best Buy, you can score the 128GB model at a $49 discount, dropping it down to just $379.99. It regularly sells for $429 at other retailers and is sold out at Amazon right now. This is a match for the lowest we've seen the higher-capacity model go.

If you want the 32GB model, it is also discounted at Best Buy with $29 off its retail price. That price is being matched at Amaozn, too.

Like the 7th-gen model that came before it, the most-recent iPad has a gorgeous 10.2-inch Retina display with a 2160-by-1620 pixel resolution. You'll also get a Touch ID fingerprint sensor for security plus an 8MP 1080p camera on the back with a 1.2MP 720p camera on the front. The display supports the first-gen Apple Pencil as well as the Smart Keyboard.

The main upgrade to the affordable iPad is the upgraded to the A12 Bionic chip, making it a pretty decent upgrade over the 7th- generation iPad it's replacing. Though not as powerful as the A14 in the new iPad Air, the A12 chip will ensure the entry-level iPad is super speedy and able to keep up with most work you'll want to do.

According to Apple, the A12 Bionic will make the iPad two times faster than the top-selling Windows laptop, three times faster than the top-selling Android tablet, and six times faster than the top-selling Chromebook.

Once you've placed your order, head to this guide to the best iPad 10.2-inch cases to pick out some protection and make sure your tablet is covered as soon as it arrives at your home.