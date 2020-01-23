Some Apple Stores are undergoing refreshes to further promote Apple Arcade, including new displays that feature multiple iPad Pro devices looping videos.

The new areas replace existing gaming-focused displays as noted by 9to5Mac. The areas were previously dedicated to things like Sphero and Anki products, although Apple Arcade was also there. That has now changed to bring Apple's game service front and center.

Apple has also reportedly changed how it is displaying third-party accessories at some of its stores. Toys appear to have been replaced with game controllers and headphones, again allowing the displays to focus on accessories that gamers might need if they're diving into Apple Arcade on iPads, iPhones, and Apple TVs.