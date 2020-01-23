What you need to know
- Some stores have received new Apple Arcade displays.
- They feature iPad Pros and new imagery.
- Apple Stores are also changing how accessories are displayed.
Some Apple Stores are undergoing refreshes to further promote Apple Arcade, including new displays that feature multiple iPad Pro devices looping videos.
The new areas replace existing gaming-focused displays as noted by 9to5Mac. The areas were previously dedicated to things like Sphero and Anki products, although Apple Arcade was also there. That has now changed to bring Apple's game service front and center.
Apple has also reportedly changed how it is displaying third-party accessories at some of its stores. Toys appear to have been replaced with game controllers and headphones, again allowing the displays to focus on accessories that gamers might need if they're diving into Apple Arcade on iPads, iPhones, and Apple TVs.
As Apple continues to lean on its services business, moves like this make tons of sense. We've also seen Apple TV+ receive plenty of attention in Apple Stores in recent months and that will surely also continue into the future.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Someone built a Spotify player for a Macintosh SE/30 and now I'm in love
It's an amazing blend of the old and the new.
Apple's Intelligent Tracking Prevention issue might not have been fixed
Google Chrome engineer Justin Schuh has suggested that a problem with Apple's Intelligent Tracking Prevention feature for Safari may still not have been resolved.
Foxconn maintains that it will have a factory in Wisconsin eventually
Despite how it might look, Foxconn still thinks that it will one day have a factory up and running in Wisconsin.
Get yourself a new wireless charger for your iPhone XS or iPhone SX Max
Want to try out or love the idea of Qi-charging? These are our favorite wireless chargers for iPhone!