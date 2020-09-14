Honda 2021 PassportSource: Honda

What you need to know

  • Honda will be adding CarPlay to some of its cars as standard.
  • CarPlay will be standard on most 2021 Passport SUVs.
  • Wireless Charging will be an option, though.

Buyers of a 2021 Honda Passport SUV will get Apple CarPlay built in and as part of the car's standard equipment, as noted by AppleInsider.

The latest Passport has already started to make its way to Honda dealers across North America and some people are already finding that most of the new models come with a built-in infotainment upgrade. But while many of the models come with CarPlay as standard, not all will have wireless charging built in as well. Instead, that's something that will be held back for the Elite trim and above.

CarPlaySource: iMore

The full rundown of every Passport that will come with CarPlay includes:

  • Passport EX-L (2WD)
  • Passport EX-L (AWD)
  • Passport Touring (2WD)
  • Passport Touring (AWD)
  • Passport Elite (AWD)

Anyone buying a Passport Sport won't get CarPlay as standard, however.