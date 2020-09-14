Buyers of a 2021 Honda Passport SUV will get Apple CarPlay built in and as part of the car's standard equipment, as noted by AppleInsider.

The latest Passport has already started to make its way to Honda dealers across North America and some people are already finding that most of the new models come with a built-in infotainment upgrade. But while many of the models come with CarPlay as standard, not all will have wireless charging built in as well. Instead, that's something that will be held back for the Elite trim and above.