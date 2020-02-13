Sonnet has announced the new SF3 Series Pro Card Reader with professional photographers and videographers square in its sights. It's very much aimed at those who need to move large amounts of data around and do it quickly, too.

The two slots on the front of this card reader are CFexpress 2.0 Type B and XQD card slots. Both of those cards are super-fast and tend to be used by people who spend their days dealing with files that are of extremely high resolution.

Connecting the card reader to your Mac requires a Thunderbolt 3 port, although you can connect it to an older Thunderbolt 2 machine if you use the required dongle. Because of course it needs a dongle.

The card reader itself can be mounted to rack, further showing just what the target market is for this thing. The price goes some way to doing that, too. You can order it directly from Sonnet right now for a cool $199.