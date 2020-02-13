What you need to know
- The SD Series Pro is available now.
- It has a 40Gbps Thunderbolt 3 connector.
- It's built with CFexpress 2.0 Type B and XQD cards in mind.
Sonnet has announced the new SF3 Series Pro Card Reader with professional photographers and videographers square in its sights. It's very much aimed at those who need to move large amounts of data around and do it quickly, too.
The two slots on the front of this card reader are CFexpress 2.0 Type B and XQD card slots. Both of those cards are super-fast and tend to be used by people who spend their days dealing with files that are of extremely high resolution.
Connecting the card reader to your Mac requires a Thunderbolt 3 port, although you can connect it to an older Thunderbolt 2 machine if you use the required dongle. Because of course it needs a dongle.
The card reader itself can be mounted to rack, further showing just what the target market is for this thing. The price goes some way to doing that, too. You can order it directly from Sonnet right now for a cool $199.
How to sign-up and play Xbox Project xCloud Preview tests on iOS
Microsoft takes Xbox on-the-go with Project xCloud, its upcoming game-streaming service. Here's what you need to know so far about ongoing public tests, under the Project xCloud Preview.
DigiTimes: Spring 2020 iPhone production ramping up
A report today states that 3-4 semiconductor manufacturers are gearing up to fulfill shipments of components for Apple's spring iPhone, the iPhone SE2/iPhone 9.
Darkroom photo editor for iPhone & iPad gets new features and subscriptions
Darkroom is a popular app for iPhone and iPad and it's a great way to edit photos. Now it's switching business models.
Get cozy with your partner on Valentine's Day with these great Switch games
Valentine's Day is fast approaching, whether you like it or not. Fortunately, there are some great co-op games on the Nintendo Switch that you and your Valentine can enjoy together!