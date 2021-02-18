We're just getting started with 2021 still, but Nintendo has given us a glimpse of the Nintendo Switch's future with the surprise reveal of Splatoon 3 during its February Nintendo Direct. Set in a new, desolate wasteland, the objective of the multiplayer remains the same — ink everything in sight. But what else is new in this sequel to one of the best multiplayer games on the Switch? Here's everything we know about Splatoon 3 so far.

What is Splatoon 3?

Splatoon 3 is a multiplayer shooter and the third entry in the Splatoon series. Debuting on the Wii U in 2015, Splatoon is a unique team-based shooter where the objective isn't to defeat your opponents, but it's to cover the playing field in your team's ink. The team with the most area covered in their team's goop wins. Players take control of an Inkling, whose part squid and part kid and can transform on the fly. Players can use a variety of different paint-based attacks and weapons to cover the surface area and use their squid abilities to swim through their ink at high speeds. What is an Inkling? What is an Octoling? and who is your Little Buddy?

Inklings are part-squid, part-human, and overall, pretty cool. They can easily alternate between squid and human form and don't really seem to have bones. They also have their own culture and language, and their sworn enemies are the Octarians. Octolings were introduced in Splatoon 2. Sporting suckers just like an octopus, the Octolings were once brainwashed fighters for the Octarian military but have since been freed. Many of them joined Inkling society, hoping to start anew. Your Little Buddy, introduced in Spaltoon 3, is a juvenile Salmonid called a Smallfry. While the species is normally dangerous, this one seems to have developed a bond with its Inkling owner. How many players can play Splatoon 3?

Just like the previous games in the series, Splatoon 3 will feature fast-paced team battles with up to eight players. Can I customize my character?

Yes, Splatoon and Splatoon 2 are both known for their sense of style, and most they were both full of customization options, and we can expect Splatoon 3 to follow suit. The teaser trailers shows the player customizing their Inkling with various hairstyles, outfits, and skin tones. You can even customize your Little Buddy's haircut. There are also many different weapons to suit all kinds of playstyles. In the teaser, we got a look at a new bow and arrow weapon. We're sure to get a closer look at all the customization options at a later date. Where does Splatoon 3 take place?

In the reveal trailer, the player starts in the sun-scorched Splatlands. While dry and arid, the world is not abandoned. A short train ride brings the player to Splatsville, a brand-new city inhabited by battled hardened Inklings and Octolings. While we don't see much else of the city, previous Splatoon games used the city as their hub world, and there many different stores for players to shop at. Is Splatoon 3 single player?

We don't know the exact answer, but previous Splatoon games have featured a single-player mode, and we're sure that Splatoon 3 will also have one. How much will Splatoon 3 cost?

We don't know yet, but it'll probably be $60. No preorder is available as of this writing. When does Splatoon 3 release?