Apple Arcade is getting a new Spongebob game tomorrow after the official Twitter account teased SpongeBob: Patty Pursuit. There was a short video shared with the tweet, but no gameplay details were provided.

The name of the game might suggest that we can expect an endless runner-type affair similar to the likes of Alto's Adventure, Sonic Dash, and more. That's not a bad thing either – I've sunk plenty of hours into that genre!

Secret Krabby Patty formula stolen. Friends kidnapped. On May 29, help SpongeBob run to the rescue in SpongeBob: Patty Pursuit.@SpongeBob @Nickelodeon pic.twitter.com/rEkpaZI3up — Apple Arcade (@AppleArcade) May 27, 2020

Gamers will need a $4.99 per month Apple Arcade subscription if they want to enjoy SpongeBob: Patty Pursuit tomorrow. The game subscription service continues to receive plenty of attention, with new games added almost weekly. Many games work equally well across iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac although we don't yet know what the situation will be in terms of SpongeBob: Patty Pursuit.

I guess we'll find that out tomorrow!