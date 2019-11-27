The game offers six playable characters which include Steven, Garnet, Pearl, Amethyst, Lapis Lazuli, and Bismuth and to make everything seem authentic they're all voiced by the same actors from the TV show.

Fans of Cartoon Network's Steven Universe rejoice, for there's a new game that's going to be right up your street. "Unleash the Light" is a new mobile RPG and it's available via Apple Arcade .

Gamers will "face off against two new Prism-wielding Gems" all while customizing which Gems join their own party. New abilities can be unlocked during play, too.

"Unleash the Light" is available for download from the App Store now. You'll need an Apple Arcade subscription which runs $4.99 per month, but with more than 100 games available that's a real modern day bargain. And none of those games will have any ads or in-app purchases, either.

