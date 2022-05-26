What you need to know
- This keyboard build is the one all Severance fans need in their life.
- The build is based on a Keychron Q2 with custom switches and keycaps.
- The first season of Severance is available to stream now.
Severance has become one of the most-loved Apple TV+ shows of all and fans are looking for ways to get a little bit of that Lumon magic at home. One way to do that is to get a keyboard that looks like the one that the characters in the show use — and this is it.
Now, the keyboard in the TikTok video below isn't actually the same keyboard from the Apple TV+ hit, but it's the next best thing with the added bonus that it's a pretty sweet keyboard to boot. It all starts with a Keychron Q2 mechanical keyboard because it looks quite a bit like that Lumon board. Then you need some custom keycaps called Dasher. They're a pretty close match for the look of the Lumon keycaps and they match the color of the blue Q2, too.
The build is rounded out with some suitably clicky Nepolotan Ice Cream switches and the end result is pretty sweet indeed. The final keyboard isn't identical to the one from the Apple TV+ show, but it's near enough. And it looks stunning and it's clearly the best Mac keyboard for Severance fans!
@verge Custom building our own Severance-inspired keyboard, and some typing ASMR #techtok #tech #keyboard #severance #keyboardasmr ♬ Hip Hop with impressive piano sound(793766) - Dusty Sky
Not a fan of Severance? Check out our list of the best Mac mechanical keyboards and you're sure to find something to match your aesthetic.
If you want to enjoy Severance in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.
