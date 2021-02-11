The brand new photo mode makes use of the Stamps found throughout Super Mario 3D World. There are 85 Stamps in total hidden across the game's many worlds. If you want to make your photos pop, you'll need to find all the Stamps. Don't worry though, we're here to help. Here are the locations of every Stamp in Super Mario 3D World.

One of the Wii U's flagship titles makes its debut on the Nintendo Switch . Super Mario 3D World lands on the Nintendo Switch, but not everything is as it seems. This new version of the game has a few new bells and whistles up its sleeve, including online multiplayer , a photo mode, and a brand-new mode called Bowser's Fury .

Super Mario 3D World Stamps: World 1

The first World in Super Mario 3D World has six Stamps to collect.

World 1-1: Super Bell Hill

You'll find the Stamp in the second large area. Look for a pipe tucked between two bell-shaped trees. Go inside and jump into the clear pipe to claim your Stamp. Be careful not to knock the pipe away with a Mega Mushroom.

World 1-2: Koopa Troopa Cave

When you get to the long Question Mark Block outside of the long clear tube, jump on top of it and jump again to reveal an invisible block. Follow the block onto the ledge above and jump through the clear pipe in the wall to find the Stamp.

World 1-3: Mount Beanpole

This Stamp is in the middle of the level — it's pretty hard to miss. Just wall jump up to it or fall down from the ledge above it.

World 1-4: Plessie's Plunging Falls

Stay on the water path and don't take any shortcuts. The Stamp is out in the open.

World 1-5: Switch Scramble Circus

The Stamp is at the end of the level. Use a Cat Suit or a double jump to reach it.

World 1-Boss: Bowser's Highway Showdown

You'll find this Stamp behind the gray blocks underneath the Cat Suit switch. Knock one of the Soccer Bombs into the blocks to clear a path.