What you need to know
- Super Mario Bros. 35 is a new battle royale game from Nintendo that takes place in classic Mario levels.
- It will only be available for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers.
- Subscribers can start playing on October 1, 2020.
Nintendo is celebrating the 35th anniversary of the Super Mario series with remasters of classic Super Mario games, a Game & Watch handheld system, and... a battle royale. Okay. Super Mario Bros. 35 is an cupcoming 35-player battle royale that will be available exclusively to Nintendo Switch Online members.
Judging from the video shown during the Nintendo Direct, it takes a page out of Tetris 99's book and lets all 35 players play through a Mario level simultaneously until one is left standing. Considering how hectic a Mario level would be with 35 at once, I can see why Nintendo went this route. It'd get a bit too hectic otherwise.
Enemies you defeat can be sent to other players' courses to trip them up, but it also works the other way around as well. If another player defeats an enemy, it could be sent directly to your course. This is a neat little feature to keep everyone on their toes.
Super Mario Bros. 35 will be available starting on October 1, 2020 and will be playable until March 31, 2021.
Multiplayer
Nintendo Switch Online 12-month
Play Super Mario Bros. 35
PragraphTextTKTKTK
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Both 6.1 and 6.7-inch 'Pro' iPhone 12 models getting LiDAR
A new report from Fast Company says that both the 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch iPhone 12 'Pro' models are getting LiDAR scanners.
Is this incredible iPad Air 4 concept our first look at the new device?
Apple's new iPad Air 4 will reportedly undergo a total design overhaul when it is released, and Svetapple has created an incredible concept to show us how it could look.
Apple's store in SoHo says goodbye to a piece of the company's history
The renovations will bring a new Forum and LED Video Wall, a new Boardroom, and upgrades to existing fixtures and finishes.
Need a break from Super Smash Bros. Ultimate? Try these games!
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is a great game on the Switch, but sometimes you just need a break. Here are some other amazing games that you should check out after Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on your Nintendo Switch.