Nintendo is celebrating the 35th anniversary of the Super Mario series with remasters of classic Super Mario games , a Game & Watch handheld system , and... a battle royale. Okay. Super Mario Bros. 35 is an cupcoming 35-player battle royale that will be available exclusively to Nintendo Switch Online members.

Judging from the video shown during the Nintendo Direct, it takes a page out of Tetris 99's book and lets all 35 players play through a Mario level simultaneously until one is left standing. Considering how hectic a Mario level would be with 35 at once, I can see why Nintendo went this route. It'd get a bit too hectic otherwise.

Enemies you defeat can be sent to other players' courses to trip them up, but it also works the other way around as well. If another player defeats an enemy, it could be sent directly to your course. This is a neat little feature to keep everyone on their toes.

Super Mario Bros. 35 will be available starting on October 1, 2020 and will be playable until March 31, 2021.