- The Survivalists is now on Apple Arcade.
- It's available on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.
- It's from the people behind Worms, Overcooked, and other awesome games.
There's a new game available for Apple Arcade subscribers, with The Survivalists now playable on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.
If you're on the fence about picking this up – and you shouldn't be, it's free for Apple Arcade subscribers – consider the next sentence. The Survivalists is from Team17, the same people that made Worms. Oh, and Overcooked. And The Escapists. What more could you need to know?
Hunt (or be hunted by!) animals for food and an array of mythical enemies, who aren't necessarily pleased to see you. Get quests from a Mysterious Stranger or find them washed up on the shore. Prepare to trek into a procedurally generated wilderness, with a variety of biomes, for an adventure that's unique to every player.
You'll need an Apple Arcade subscription to play The Survivalists, priced at $4.99 per month. There's also a free trial available for those on the fence, too.
