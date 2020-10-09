There's a new game available for Apple Arcade subscribers, with The Survivalists now playable on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.

If you're on the fence about picking this up – and you shouldn't be, it's free for Apple Arcade subscribers – consider the next sentence. The Survivalists is from Team17, the same people that made Worms. Oh, and Overcooked. And The Escapists. What more could you need to know?