John Legere, T-Mobile's CEO, took to Twitter today in true John Legere fashion to announce that the Uncarrier is now the latest retailer to join Apple and offer customers 3% Daily Cash when they pay with their Apple Card at any T-Mobile store, as long as that purchase is made with Apple Pay.

While this is a great offer and its wonderful to see more and more retailers join forces with Apple to offer customers better rewards when paying with Apple Card, T-Mobile's partnership comes with some pretty glaring limitations, at least at launch. For one, you can currently only earn 3% Daily Cash at a T-Mobile retail store. Any purchases made on their website or through their app will still only earn the base 1% Daily Cash. Even more, the 3% Daily Cash does not apply to your monthly phone bill payments. That is also still limited to 1% cash back. So, at least at the moment, you really have to buy an iPhone, Apple Watch, or iPad outright in store in order to take advantage of the offer.

If you're excited about the prospect of earning 3% cash back on your new device and were hoping that this 3% applied to your monthly bill payments, since most of us finance our phones, then Chase might have a better card for you.

Chase Freedom Unlimited®

Apple Card's, Daily Cash rewards program is really enticing with its quick rewards redemption. However, the Chase Freedom Unlimited® gets even more interesting with its matched 3% cash back for the first year for your phone and plan, its abilitiy to earn more cashback when using the physical card, and its ability to finance your iPhone or Apple Watch interest free for the first year.