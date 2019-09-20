Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. iMore may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network.
What you need to know
- T-Mobile is the latest retailer to offer 3% Daily Cash with Apple Card
- The program is currently limited to T-Mobile retail stores
- Chase still has two credit cards that meet or beat that offer
John Legere, T-Mobile's CEO, took to Twitter today in true John Legere fashion to announce that the Uncarrier is now the latest retailer to join Apple and offer customers 3% Daily Cash when they pay with their Apple Card at any T-Mobile store, as long as that purchase is made with Apple Pay.
While this is a great offer and its wonderful to see more and more retailers join forces with Apple to offer customers better rewards when paying with Apple Card, T-Mobile's partnership comes with some pretty glaring limitations, at least at launch. For one, you can currently only earn 3% Daily Cash at a T-Mobile retail store. Any purchases made on their website or through their app will still only earn the base 1% Daily Cash. Even more, the 3% Daily Cash does not apply to your monthly phone bill payments. That is also still limited to 1% cash back. So, at least at the moment, you really have to buy an iPhone, Apple Watch, or iPad outright in store in order to take advantage of the offer.
If you're excited about the prospect of earning 3% cash back on your new device and were hoping that this 3% applied to your monthly bill payments, since most of us finance our phones, then Chase might have a better card for you.
Chase Freedom Unlimited®
Apple Card's, Daily Cash rewards program is really enticing with its quick rewards redemption. However, the Chase Freedom Unlimited® gets even more interesting with its matched 3% cash back for the first year for your phone and plan, its abilitiy to earn more cashback when using the physical card, and its ability to finance your iPhone or Apple Watch interest free for the first year.
Cash back
Chase Freedom Unlimited®
Start out with Double Cash Back: Earn 3% cash back on all purchases in your first year up to $20,000 spent. After that, earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases. There is also a 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 16.99-25.74%. A Balance transfer fee is 3% of the amount transferred, $5 minimum. There is no minimum to redeem for cash back, and cash back rewards do not expire as long as your account is open. Check your free credit score, updated weekly with Credit Journey℠, and enjoy no annual fee.
Chase Ink Business Cash℠ Credit Card
The Chase Ink Business Cash℠ Credit Card is a great cash back credit card for business owners who are looking to earn more cash back on business-related purchases, included phone service, than Apple Card can provide. Business owners can earn up to 5% back on a host of expenses like internet and monthly phone bills. It also sports a solid $500 bonus cash back which Apple Card currently lacks. With no annual fee, its a fantastic card to keep earning not only on your new iPhone, but your phone bill as well.
Cash back business
Chase Ink Business Cash℠ Credit Card
Grab a $500 bonus cash back after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. Then, earn 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year, 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each account anniversary year, and 1% cash back on all other card purchases with no limit to the amount you can earn. There is also a 0% introductory APR for 12 months on purchases (then a variable APR of 15.24% to 21.24% applies), you can issue employee cards at no additional cost, and there is no Annual Fee.
Apple Card continues to grow in capability as more retailers hop on board that 3% Daily Cash train that seems to be slowly leaving the station. However, its important to remember, like in the case of T-Mobile, that it might not mean 3% back in any and all ways you shop with a merchant or pay your bill towards them. If you're looking to earn the most everywhere, Chase might be a better fit for you or your business.
