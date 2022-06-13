What you need to know
- The script for an episode of Ted Lasso is now available for fans to read online.
- This script and others are being shared as part of an ongoing series looking at episodes submitted for Emmy Awards consideration.
Ted Lasso has become one of the world's most recognized TV characters and it's one of the best things on Apple TV+ as we await its third season. Why not read a script from that magical second season while you wait?
The script for Rainbow, sitting in the middle of season two, opens with Nate, played by Nick Mohammed, trying to book a table at a restaurant. It's comedy gold from minute one and gets better from there, and now you can read the entire script as part of an ongoing Deadline series called It Starts On the Page — a series that looks at the scripts in the midst of Emmy Awards consideration.
The Bill Wrubel-penned Season 2 episode "Rainbow" is the latest installment of It Starts On the Page, Deadline's annual series that highlights the scripts that serve as the creative backbones of the buzzy shows that will define the now-underway TV awards season. The scripts in our series are all being submitted for Emmy Awards consideration this year and have been selected by Deadline using criteria that includes critical acclaim, selecting from a wide range of networks and platforms, and a mix of established and lesser-known shows.
This Ted Lasso episode is one of a handful of Apple TV+ shows that have made an appearance in this series with Pachinko and Severance both having their own scripts made available for fans to read. All three are some of the best shows currently streaming on Apple TV+, although it's fair to say they are very different.
If you're a big Ted Lasso fan and find yourself at a loose end with no fictional — or real! — soccer to watch right now, this script is a great read. You can check it out over on Deadline right now.
