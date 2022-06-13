Ted Lasso has become one of the world's most recognized TV characters and it's one of the best things on Apple TV+ as we await its third season. Why not read a script from that magical second season while you wait?

The script for Rainbow, sitting in the middle of season two, opens with Nate, played by Nick Mohammed, trying to book a table at a restaurant. It's comedy gold from minute one and gets better from there, and now you can read the entire script as part of an ongoing Deadline series called It Starts On the Page — a series that looks at the scripts in the midst of Emmy Awards consideration.