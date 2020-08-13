Three more states are launching contact tracing apps in the United States that use Apple and Google's Exposure Notification technology.

Reported by Reuters, North Dakota, Wyoming, and Alabama will become the latest states to launch apps that help to warn users about potential exposure to COVID-19. Virginia released the first Apple and Google-powered COVID-19 app in U.S. which has already been downloaded over 300,000 times.

About 316,000 people have downloaded Virginia's app, COVIDWISE, Jeff Stover, a state health department official, told Reuters during an online event hosted by the Responsible Data Foundation as part of a series on pandemic-related technology.

North Dakota released its app on Thursday, with Wyoming's app coming on Friday and Alabama's app next Monday.

North Dakota launched its app, Care19 Alert, on Thursday and Wyoming will release an app on Friday, Tim Brookins, whose company ProudCrowd developed the apps, also said during the event. Alabama, which has been testing its app among some university students and staff, plans to begin marketing it statewide on Monday, said Sue Feldman, director of graduate programs in health informatics at University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Reuters notes that Washington and Pennsylvania are two other states that are within weeks of potentially launching their own apps that utilize Apple and Google's technology.