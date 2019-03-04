Amazon has Apple's 12-inch MacBook discounted by $299 right now. The deal applies to the space gray model sporting a 256GB SSD. It's down to $999.99 from $1,299 — the best direct price drop we've ever seen for this model and less than you'd pay directly at Apple or at third-party retailers like B&H.

As well as a 256GB SSD, the model featured has an Intel m3 processor, 8GB RAM, Intel HD Graphics 615 and 2304 x 1440 Retina display. It's also super portable and will give you up to 10 hours of battery life. Other than a new coat of paint on the gold model and the discontinuation of rose gold, Apple's most portable MacBook didn't get a spec bump in 2018 so you can learn all you need to know about this model by checking out iMore's 2017 review.

You can also snag a saving on the Intel core i5 model with a 512GB SSD. It's $300 off at $1,299 in gold — a deal that is matched at B&H, if you prefer. Or if you need the power of a MacBook Pro, Amazon is matching its Black Friday price for the 13-inch model right now too.

See at Amazon

