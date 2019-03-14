Today only, Woot is offering Apple MacBook models for $999.99. These are refurbished by Apple and include a 90-day Woot warranty. Shipping is free for Amazon Prime members.

The model featured in today's sale is the mid-2017 12-inch MacBook with Intel Core i5 dual-core processor, 512GB SSD, and 8GB of DDR3 RAM. Regularly, this model would cost $1,359 in refurbished condition at Apple — and more than that brand new — so today's deal represents an opportunity to save significantly. Check out our in-depth review of the 2017 MacBook for everything you need to know about it.

Woot is offering three color choices while supplies last — Silver, Space Gray, and Rose Gold. The Rose Gold model was actually discontinued at Apple's October 2018 press event, so this may be one of your best chances to pick one up if that's your color preference. These deals expire tonight or when sold out, so don't miss 'em.

