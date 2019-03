Buying refurbished devices may seem a bit risky, but if you're purchasing from the original manufacturer, you can usually score a full warranty along with some stellar discounts you wouldn't normally receive otherwise. That can make for a pretty tempting offer when it comes to Apple devices, and right now Apple is bulking up the discounts by an extra $50 or more on various iPhone, Mac, iPad and Apple Watch models.

All of Apple's certified refurbished products have been tested and inspected to work like new and to meet Apple's quality standards. They're each backed by a one-year warranty and come with a new internal battery and new packaging. Free shipping is included, too.

