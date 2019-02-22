Now's your chance to snag the Apple HomePod at one of its best prices ever. Today only, or while stock lasts, Woot is offering refurbished models of the speaker in your choice of white or black for $234.99 each. That's a savings of $114 off its regular price direct from Apple and beats offers from B&H and other retailers. Shipping at Woot is free for Amazon Prime members and $6 for everyone else.

HomePod is Apple's smart home speaker, competing with the likes of Amazon's Echo products and Google Home devices. If you're invested in the Apple ecosystem with iOS devices, Apple Music, and HomeKit products, this is the smart speaker for you. It will sound great wherever you put it thanks to some really smart audio engineering. You can ask for music, news, weather updates, and more using its integrated mics to talk to Siri, control your smart home appliances just by asking, use it to set hands-free timers in the kitchen, or AirPlay content from your other Apple devices for an improved audio experience. You can also pair two (or more) together for stereo or multi-room audio.

I have a HomePod and use it every day for listening to music and podcasts while I work. It's the best sounding speaker I've ever owned. I also use it as a smart home hub for my HomeKit light bulbs, set timers with it while cooking, and use it for simple math or conversions to save me reaching for my phone. The mics on it are unbelievably good and can pick up your voice even when music is playing. Check out iMore's review of the HomePod if you need a more in-depth look at all it has to offer.

This deal is limited to today only. Each model is backed by a 90-day Woot warranty.

