Apple's Magic Trackpad 2 is down to $99 at Amazon. It usually sells for $129 and today's price represents a new all-time low.

The Magic Trackpad 2 brings Apple's Force Touch technology — previously only in its laptop trackpads — to the desktop. It has a large glass surface that is nearly 30% larger than the previous model offering plenty of room for multi-touch gestures. There are four integrated force sensors underneath the trackpad surface allowing you to click anywhere as well as detect subtle differences in the amount of pressure you apply for added functionality. The second-gen model is also rechargeable, meaning you don't need to stock up on AA batteries — simply plug in the included Lightning cable to top the trackpad up when your Mac tells you it is running low. It's also really easy to pair. Just plug it in once, and it's set up straight away.

Check out iMore's in-depth review of the Magic Trackpad 2 if you need to know more but be sure to snag it at a discount while you can.

