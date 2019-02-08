Right now AT&T has a few different official Apple Silicone Cases on sale for just $5, including the iPhone XS case in white. These are current-gen Apple accessories, and given that it only applies to a couple different options it's probably a very limited sale. They come with free shipping, too, even if you only order one. If you order these from Apple they'll cost around $39 for the iPhone XS cases and as much as $50 for the iPhone 8 cases on sale.

Here are the other options:

These cases are designed to fit snugly over each model. The insides have a soft microfiber lining to protect the phone, and the soft-touch finish on the outside makes the case feel comfortable in your hand. These cases will also work with wireless chargers.

