Aukey's 3.3-foot Lightning Cable is available at Amazon for only $3.84 today when you enter promo code AUKEY39B during checkout. That saves you almost half off its regular price of $7 there.

This cable is capable of charging iOS devices like the new iPhone XS. It's built with bulletproof aramid fiber support cores and is said to withstand over 12,000 bends in testing. It offers transfer speeds up to 480Mbps. Now you'll just want to make sure you have a USB wall charger.

A 24-month warranty is included with this purchase and users rate this cable 4 out of 5 stars on average.

See at Amazon

