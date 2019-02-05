Looking for a discount on the latest Apple device? Best Buy is currently holding an Apple Sales Event featuring discounts on popular iPhone, iPad, and MacBook models. Maybe you want to upgrade to an iPhone XR or treat yourself a new iPad; whatever the case, this is the perfect time to go for it.

If you're in the market for a MacBook Pro, you can save up to $200 off Apple's newest models with prices starting at $1,199.99. If the iPad is more your jam, there are savings there too with $50 to $75 off select models of the Apple tablet. Amazon is currently matching the price of the 32GB model.

Apple's accessories are also on sale with $50 off Apple Watch Series 3, $70 off HomePod, discounted Apple TV bundles, and more. You can also get the same Apple Watch deal at Amazon and that HomePod price is matched at B&H.

There are also some sweet trade-in offers on Apple's latest iPad Pro, iPhone XR and iPhone XS models, as well as the 2018 MacBook Air.

See at Best Buy

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.