Creative Selection: Inside Apple's Design Process During the Golden Age of Steve Jobs by Ken Kocienda

Kocienda worked at Apple for over a decade and his book chronicles the design decisions made within the organisation during the final years of the Steve Jobs era. As a software engineer, he was directly involved with the development of WebKit and Safari, as well as the virtual keyboard for the first iPhone, and his stories reveal what it was like to work on the cutting edge of technology at Apple.

The Vector podcast interviewed the author at the time of the book's release, so it's well worth checking that out for more info about its creation. iMore's Rene Ritchie called Creative Selection "the best book ever written about Apple".

