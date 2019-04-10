BuyDig has the LG 43UD79B 43-inch 4K IPS monitor on sale for $499 with code SAVE150 . As the code suggests, the monitor normally sells for $650. You can find it around that price at other retailers like B&H and Newegg .

I mean, that's just a ton of space for you to work with. Plus the 4K resolution and USB-C connectivity? Four HDMI ports? 10W Speakers? Sign me up.

The screen has a beautiful 3840 x 2160 pixel resolution. The connectivity options include a DisplayPort, four HDMI inputs with HDCP 2.2, which lets you stream in 4K from copyright protected services and devices, and USB-C. Another feature is Screen Split, which lets you create multiple windows for all that real estate. It's also compatible with AMD FreeSync to reduce screen tearing and has a built-in 10W speaker.

