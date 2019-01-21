The LG UltraFine 27-inch 5K IPS LED monitor for the MacBook Pro is down to $649.99 refurbished on Amazon. The UltraFine is a $1,300 monitor that because of its rarity often sells for much more. Getting it refurbished cuts the price in half. Sold by Woot, this refurb comes with a 90-day warranty.

For this kind of money, you're going to want to be rocking one of Apple's newest MacBook Pro laptops to fully take advantage of all the features the UltraFine has. At the very least, the monitor requires Thunderbolt 3 and macOS Sierra 10.12.1 or later.

Particularly, it's all about that 5120 x 2880 resolution and the P3 99% color spectrum. With the Thunderbolt 3 port, you can transmit video and data while charging your laptop at the same time, and you'll find three additional USB-C ports to use. It has a brightness of 500 nits, which is also more than most monitors, and it maintains consistent color from edge-to-edge. LG's display includes an internal webcam with mic, speakers, and VESA mounting in case you want to do away with the stand and mount it straight to a wall. The LG Screen Manager lets you adjust the monitor's settings from within macOS without ever touching the monitor physically.

See on Amazon

