Woot is offering Apple MacBook models for $829.99. These are all in certified refurbished condition and include a 90-day Woot warranty with them. Amazon Prime members also get free shipping.

The model featured today is the 2017 12-inch MacBook laptop with Intel Core M3 dual-core processor, 256GB SSD, and 8GB of DDR3 RAM. While this model has since been replaced at Apple by the 2018 lineup, if you were to buy it in new condition from somewhere like B&H, you'd still be spending around $1,200 so today's refurb deal represents a significant opportunity to save. Check out our in-depth review of this model for everything you need to know about it.

You can choose from all four available colors while supplies last — Silver, Space Gray, Gold, and Rose Gold. These deals are unlikely to last for long, so don't miss out.

See at Woot

