Woot, via Amazon, is offering the Samsung C32F397FWN 32-inch 1080p curved LED monitor is down to $179.99 refurbished. This monitor sells for around $240 new and this is the lowest we've seen it go in refurbished condition. As a certified refurb it will look and work like new and is backed by a 90-day warranty.

The curved monitor has 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution, 178-degree viewing angles, and a 4ms response time. It uses Samsung's Active Crystal Color technology to enhance the vibrancy and has a 3000:1 contrast ratio for deep blacks and bright whites. It's also equipped an Eco-Saving Plus mode to help reduce the power it uses in certain situations. The inputs include one HDMI and one DisplayPort. If you've been meaning to upgrade the monitor on your desk, this is a great option at an amazing price, so don't miss out.

See at Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.