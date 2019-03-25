Woot is offering Apple MacBook models from $829.99. These are all in certified refurbished condition and include a 90-day Woot warranty with them. Amazon Prime members also get free shipping.

The models featured today are the mid-2017 12-inch MacBook laptops with either a 256GB or 512GB SSD. The 256GB model has an Intel Core M3 dual-core processor and is on sale for $829.99. If you were to buy it in new condition from somewhere like Amazon or B&H, you'd be spending around $1,200 so today's refurb deal represents a significant opportunity to save. You're even making a saving versus refurbished models sold directly at Apple. The 512GB version is equipped with an Intel Core i5 processor and is going for $999.99 in today's sale. Both machines feature 8GB of RAM.

Other than a new coat of paint on the gold model and the discontinuation of rose gold, Apple's most portable MacBook didn't get a spec bump in 2018 so you can learn all you need to know about this model by checking out iMore's 2017 review.

You can choose from all four available colors while supplies last — Silver, Space Gray, Gold, and Rose Gold. These deals expire tonight or when sold out, so don't miss 'em.

See at Woot

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.