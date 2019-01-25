Woot, via Amazon, is offering the Apple 12-inch MacBook in Refurbished condition for $859.99. That's an insane deal since the same product is currently $1,100 at Apple. You can choose from Silver, Gold, Space Gray, and Rose Gold computers. Originally, this sold for $1,299.

The only difference is that Amazon's comes with a 90-day warranty, while Apple's comes with one year. However, at more than $200 off, you can easily take those savings and flip them into a multi-year SquareTrade warranty when checking out at Amazon. You'll be covered when it comes to drops, spills, failures, and accidents, and you'll still be saving money.

These products have been tested and inspected by Amazon-qualified suppliers. Think diagnostic tests, replacements of defective parts, a thorough cleaning, and the like. Your computer will look and work like new, and you'll be saving a huge chunk of change.

This computer has a stunning 12-inch LED-backlit IPS display, plus a 1.2GHz dual-core processor, 256GB of storage, and 8GB of onboard memory. The Intel HD Graphics 615 processor will keep your daily experiences sharp and seamless, and you can video chat easily using the built-in FaceTime camera. Ports include one Thunderbolt USB-C port and one 3.5mm headphone jack. If you want to turn that one port into several, check out this USB-C hub.

For more details on this iteration of the MacBook, head to our review.

See at Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.