Twelve South is well-known for its handy and stylish Apple accessories, and the HiRise 2 stand for iPhone and iPad is just one of the company's many products you should check out. At Amazon, it's currently discounted down to one of its best prices ever at $23.70 for the silver model. Considering it regularly sells for $40 and doesn't see discounts all that often, now's the perfect opportunity to order one for your desk or dresser at home. The black version is also down in price at $27.99.

The HiRise 2 stand was designed to charge your iPhone or iPad while also elevating your device so you can display or use it hands-free. You'll need to add in your own Lightning Cable, and it might be best for you to order a dedicated one to always keep attached to this stand. Setting your device on the stand is easy thanks to how it was designed, plus there's a rear support which can slide back and forth to support different cast thicknesses as well.

You can also upgrade to the HiRise 2 Deluxe. It's on sale for $41.99 from a normal price around $60. The main difference between the Deluxe and the regular is the Deluxe ships with a Lightning cable and microUSB cable for use with other phones or battery cases, while the regular version has no cables included. The Deluxe is also available in White, which is also $41.99.

Both the HiRise 2 and HiRise 2 Deluxe are compatible with all Lightning-powered Apple devices except the 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

