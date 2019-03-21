The Twelve South MagicBridge desk organizer for the Apple wireless keyboard and Apple Magic Trackpad 2 is down to $30 on Amazon. That's the lowest price for this connector.

The MagicBridge discount comes at a great time because the Apple Magic Trackpad 2 is also on sale today. That's $5 savings on Twelve South's device and $30 savings on Apple's. Since the MagicBridge doesn't come with the trackpad or the Apple Wireless Keyboard you'll want to invest in those if you don't have them.

Whether you want to tidy up your desk a bit or are tired of your trackpad always moving on your desk, you are going to want this. The idea behind it is simple, you snap your keyboard and Magic Trackpad 2 into the mold, and turns them into one. It has cutouts giving you easy access to power switches and Lightning ports while still in the MagicBridge, and best of all you can configure it to have the Trackpad on the left or right, depending on your preference. Users give it 4.4 stars based on 61 reviews.

