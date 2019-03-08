Planning to travel overseas with your MacBook? Attaching Twelve South's PlugBug Duo to its charging brick can make it compatible with various international plug adapters so you can power it up in most countries around the world, and today you can grab one for its lowest price ever of $30 at Amazon. In the process you'll be saving $20 off its regular price.

The PlugBug Duo is equipped with two USB ports, allowing you to charge your MacBook and two other devices simultaneously. Five international plug adapters are included with its purchase as well which should help cover your needs across most of the globe.

At Amazon, over 150 customers left a review for this product resulting in a rating of 3.9 out of 5 stars.

