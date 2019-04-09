Amazon is offering up to 20% off a range of computer monitors and projectors from ViewSonic today only. Some of the featured monitors are no-frills, affordable options for those with smaller budgets and the sale goes all the way up to 4K displays and curved screens if that's what you're after.

The most affordable monitor in the sale is ViewSonic's 24-Inch full HD monitor at $103.99. It normally sells for a round $130 and offers a 1080p widescreen display with built-in speakers and VGA and DVI inputs. You can upgrade to the 32-inch curved 1080p monitor for only $200 which is $50 less that its regular price and the lowest we've seen it go. For a 4K fix, go for ViewSonic's VX3211-4K-MHD 32 Inch Widescreen IPS monitor at $320. With $80 off, this is the first time we've ever seen it go anywhere near this low. It has a 3840 x 2160 resolution, HDR10 support, AMD FreeSync technology, and a super slim bezel to keep your content front and center. You can connect to it via HDMI or DisplayPort.

Gamers will want to check out ViewSonic's 24-inch and 27-inch 1080p monitors with features like a 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, flicker-free displays and blue light filters, that give you an edge in-game and look after your eyes during those extended gaming sessions.

There are also a couple of projectors in the sale at all-time low prices including the ViewSonic PS501W 3400 lumens short throw projector and ViewSonic PG800HD 5000 lumens networkable projector. Be sure to check out the entire promotion and get your orders in before price rise tonight.

