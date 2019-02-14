On a daily basis there is no shortage of great deals to be had, but sometimes hunting them down can be a bit time consuming. Don't let that drag you down, though. We've rounded up some of our absolute favorites from today that you simply can't miss out on.
Great for Gamers
Dell S2719DGF 27-inch LED FreeSync monitor
If I was in a position to upgrade my monitor, this is the one I would get. Probably two of them. Once you add this to your cart, you'll see $35 come off automatically in the final price. The deal comes from Dell's official eBay store.
$314.99
$350 $35 off
If you're a gamer or spend a lot of time in front of your computer and just want one all-around great monitor, this is it. The Dell 27-inch has 2K Quad HD 2560 x 1440 pixel resolution, a 1 ms response time, and a 155 Hz refresh rate. The connectivity options include two HDMI ports, one DisplayPort, and a USB hub with four USB 3.0 ports. It has viewing angles up to 170 degrees, along with AMD's FreeSync tech and support for Nvidia's G-Sync.
Save the Data
SanDisk Ultra 256GB USB 3.0 flash drive
Use the code 212PPDC43 to see this deal. With USB 3.0, the drive has read speeds up to 100 MB/s. Plus, it's compatible with older USB ports. You can also use SanDisk's SecureAccess software to encrypt and password protect all your data. Keep important documents secured or just use the drive to transfer music from one place to another.
Switch & Save
Verizon's 100/100 Mbps FiOS plan
Verizon is offering new customers who sign up for its 100/100 Mbps plan a $50 prepaid gift card, and the service is reduced to just $39.99 a month if you sign up for auto pay. This offer is exclusive to those signing up for service online, so if you try calling in you won't be able to get the pricing down this low.
Device Discount
Motorola Moto X4 Android One smartphone
This device is IP68 water-resistant and features a 5.2-inch full HD display with 12MP and 8MP dual rear cameras, along with a 16MP front-facing camera that even has a flash. It's compatible with all major US carriers and is equipped with a 2.2 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 octa-core processor, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of memory.
Detect & Protect
Nest Detect motion sensor
The Nest Detect is a small motion sensor that links up with your Nest Secure Alarm System. The diminutive device can detect motion up to 15 feet away when it's placed on a wall and can also be used to alert you when a door or window opens or closes if it's placed there. The Quiet Open feature enables you to open a door while your home alarm is set without setting it off and the Pathlight feature will briefly illuminate the area when you walk past the Detect, and will turn off once you've walked away from it.
Good Reads
Amazon Kindle Voyage e-reader
These are Wi-Fi only versions since the 3G doesn't work in North America. The Kindle Voyage features a high-resolution 300 ppi display for crisp text, and the screen is glare-free and even feels like paper. The reader has an adaptive front light so you'll never struggle to see, and the bezel can be used to turn the pages effortlessly. This model also features Bookerly, Amazon's designed-from-scratch book font, and other nice details like Smart Lookup for word definitions or in-line footnotes to keep your experience seamless.
Sleep Sweetly
Sweet Home Collection sheets
Amazon is offering up to 35% off Sweet Home Collection sheets today. A ton of different sizes and color options are available at a discount. Prices start at just over $14. The contents of these sets vary by size, but you'll get a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and a variety of pillowcases. The fitted sheets have deep pockets so they'll stay put, and the flaps inside the pillowcases hold your pillow in place. The sheets are hypoallergenic, mite resistant, and machine washable.
This is just a small sampling of the deals that the Thrifter team has uncovered today. If you want to keep up with everything that the crew is uncovering, be sure to follow Thrifter on Twitter and sign up for the daily deals newsletter so you never miss out on anything!
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.