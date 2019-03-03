On a daily basis there is no shortage of great deals to be had, but sometimes hunting them down can be a bit time consuming. Don't let that drag you down, though. We've rounded up some of our absolute favorites from today that you simply can't miss out on.
Battle Station
Arozzi Arena Gaming Desk
While the black version is the only one selling for this low, Amazon does have a few other selections, including Blue, Green, and Red, going for as low as $299.99. That's still $100 off and a great deal.
$249.99
$400 $150 off
The desk is 5'3" wide, which gives you plenty of space to setup as much as three monitors. The 2'7.5" depth gives you plenty of room for your mouse, keyboard, and other peripherals. The height is adjustable so you can find the fit that's just right for you. The desk has three cutouts, which are perfect for seamless cable management. Of course, that's not all we're seeing on sale today. Check out the rest of these great deals:
Pretty Colors
ViewSonic VP2785-4K 27-inch IPS 2160p Pro Monitor
This pro-grade monitor has 3840x2160 pixel resolution, an IPS panel with extreme color accuracy, and HDR10 support. It has an ergonomic design, a built-in ambient light sensor, and a KVM switch that lets you control multiple computers with one set of peripherals. The ports include two HDMI, DisplayPort, mini DisplayPort, four USB-A and one USB-C.
Eyes on the Road
Thinkware F100 1080p Dash Cam
The dash cam can record in 1080p resolution at 30 fps. You'll get a 135-degree field of view to record everything in front of you, and it has a built-in mic and speaker. Recording modes include continuous, event, manual, and parking. Plus, the cam has a supercapacitor that helps power it in case you lose power during an accident.
Eyes on the Baby
Owlet Smart Sock 2 baby monitor
So the Owlet Smart Sock 2 is pretty simple. You attach the sock to your baby's foot and it connects wirelessly to a base station that you can use as a monitor for your baby's heart rate and oxygen levels. The base station glows green to let you know everything's alright and uses lights, sounds, and smartphone notifications (the app is available on iOS and Android) when things change.
Ears on the Sound
Auray desktop headphones stand
The stand is a single piece of steel designed for sturdiness and durability. It has a weighted base and will hold even larger and bulkier headphones. The top of the arm and bottom of the base have soft padding to keep your desktop and headphones from getting scratched. It comes with a one-year warranty.
Docked Price
Nintendo Switch Dock Set
Having an additional Nintendo Switch dock can be super helpful if you enjoy playing on more than one TV at home, or if you want a dock specifically for traveling. The set comes with an AC adapter and an HDMI cable along with the dock itself, so you'll be able to have two places to charge your Nintendo Switch or to connect it to a TV/monitor.
Bidet To You, Sir
Brondell Swash SE600 electric bidet
Don't pretend like you haven't always wanted one of these. The bidet includes a wireless remote and stainless steel nozzle for maximum hygiene. Adjust the settings on the warm air dryer and water wash to get them just right. It also features a deodorizer and a nightlight, which is great because sleepy time bidet is best bidet.
