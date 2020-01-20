Apple MLK quoteSource: iMore

What you need to know

  • Today is Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the United States.
  • Apple has a full-page tribute to one of the most important people in America's history.
  • CEO Tim Cook also tweeted about MLK.

Today is Martin Luther King Jr. Day and both Apple and CEO Tim Cook are commemorating the day, the man, and what he stood for.

CEO Cook took to Twitter to share a quote, calling for everyone to "work to make MLK's dream a reality."

Apple also ran a full-page tribute on its main website and included another quote from the man himself.

Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly - Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Apple often commemorates big days such as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day and continues to offer people an easy way to donate to Australian Bushfire Relief via its homepage, too.

