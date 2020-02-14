Today is, of course, Valentine's Day. And Tim Cook has taken to Twitter to celebrate as he is wont to do. He took the opportunity to celebrate love "in all of its beautiful combinations".

Today we celebrate love, in all of its beautiful combinations! #HappyValentinesDay! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2ZujWOvohf — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) February 14, 2020

Both Cook and his company have often spoken out on LGBTQ+ issues repeatedly and this tweet includes a GIF that cycles through many different combinations of two people side-by-side. It's a surprisingly powerful GIF and it's no shock that it comes via Cook's Twitter account.

Whether you're celebrating Valentine's Day with a loved one or kicking back to enjoy a suitable movie, we wish everyone a great day. Why not take it all in while listening to a spot of Valentine's music, too?